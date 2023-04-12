LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Second Harvest Food Bank meets the needs of families suffering from food insecurity.

This Saturday, April 15, Second Harvest will be hosting their 2nd Annual Acadiana Duck Derby in Moncus Park. Everyone is encouraged to purchase a duck to participate in the duck race. Ducks are $5 each. The pond in Moncus Park will be filled with 20,000 rubber ducks. The winner of the derby will receive a $5,000 reward.

The fun will not stop at the duck race. There will also be food trucks and activities for the whole family.

There is still time to sponsor a duck on the Duck Derby website. All proceeds from Duck Derby will help Second Harvest provide 300,000 meals to families in need.