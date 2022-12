A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 (westbound) at mm 100, near the Ambassador Caffery exit.

Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. when one vehicle struck a second unoccupied, stalled vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The westbound right lane is closed between University Avenue and Ambassador Caffery while police conduct an investigation.

Motorist can expect heavy traffic delays.