CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A Doyline driver who was discovered driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a standoff with authorities in Carencro.

Authorities said a trooper noticed the stolen vehicle traveling on the road and followed it until more law enforcement officials came to help.

An initial traffic stop turned into a 14-minute standoff because 32-year-old Tyler Miller, the driver, refused to get out the vehicle.

Miller eventually surrendered and was arrested. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen out of Florida.

Latest Posts