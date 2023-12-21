CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A Doyline driver who was discovered driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a standoff with authorities in Carencro.
Authorities said a trooper noticed the stolen vehicle traveling on the road and followed it until more law enforcement officials came to help.
An initial traffic stop turned into a 14-minute standoff because 32-year-old Tyler Miller, the driver, refused to get out the vehicle.
Miller eventually surrendered and was arrested. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen out of Florida.
