LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jurassic Empire will be making a stop in Lafayette, bringing a drive-thru experience of lifelike dinosaurs.

Jurassic Empire will be in Lafayette from Oct. 14 through Oct. 23, showcasing realistic dinosaurs at the Acadiana Mall.

The hours of the event are broken into two-hour time slot increments:

Weekdays (Oct. 14, 20, 21):

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekends (Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23):

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The drive-thru takes anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour depending on the number of cars at the event. You can also make your experience extra special with dinosaur t-shits or a “surprise pack” sold on their website.

The Acadiana mall is located at 5725 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Jurassic Empire website and on their Facebook.