YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One Acadiana city, historically prone to flooding, is moving forward with a series of drainage control projects. One of those projects for the City of Youngsville will also create a new veterans park.

“It’s going to make a nice entrance to our community, while improving drainage, cleaning up an eyesore property, and showcasing some of our nation’s best. That’s our veterans,” said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

The drainage pond will be the centerpiece in the new park. The veterans memorial will pay tribute people who served in the armed forces.

“It was a strategic piece for us. In heavy rain events, water would accumulate on East Milton Avenue, making an entrance to the city, in some cases, impassable,” said Ritter.

The pond will be part of a multi-phase, 100-acre flood control plan across the city. The pond and park will be placed on a donated, small property on East Milton Avenue. Ritter says It will help manage the flow of water during heavy rains on the Anslem Coulee, that travels to the Vermilion River.

Ritter says the city is trying prevent the type of damaging flooding in Youngsville in 2016.

“What we’re doing there is taking storm water off of the Anslem Coulee, but we’re layering in a recreational element on to that piece of property. That’s what we’re really most excited about,” said Ritter.

Ritter says the new project will be under construction this year. It’s expected to be finished by the beginning of next year.