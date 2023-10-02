LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This years Downtown Rising is bringing an electric-funk theme to Parc International.

On Thursday Oct. 12 the Downtown Rising returns to Parc International at 5 p.m. with an electric lineup.

Artist featured at the festival include Boogie T, Boogie T.rio, Iceman Special, The Debtors, DJ Digital, DJ RV and other local favored DJ’s. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

General admission tickets will also be available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A Downtown Rising pre-party will take place on Oct. 6, known as The Prelude: Artist Rising which will be located at Hideaway Hall 422 Refinery St. Lafayette, LA. The event will take place at 9 p.m. and will feature art from local artist Erin Gray, Valerie Hammons, Erin Bennet and Jeanne-Marie Guidry. Music at the event will include Caleb Elliot, DJ Digital and Free6ase.

You can get advanced ticket to The Prelude: Artist Rising here, or purchase a general admission ticket at the door.