Downtown Rising will return to Parc International on Oct. 12, at 5 p.m.

The lineup this year consists of Boogie T, Boogie T.rio, Iceman Special, The Debtors, DJ Digital, DJ RV and other local favored DJ’s.

Early Riser tickets will go on sale Monday, June 12. This includes VIP, front row, and general admission tickets.

To purchase tickets and to see more information, visit https://www.socialentertainment.net/ or go to Downtown Rising’s Facebook and Instagram.