LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.

Tula Tacos + Amigos, located at 427 Jefferson St., announced on Facebook this morning that its last day open will be on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Tula released the following statement on Facebook:

“Over the past three and a half years, we’ve made a lot of tacos, but we’ve made a whole lot more amigos. And that’s why we’re sad to announce that TULA will soon be closing its doors for good. Our incredible crew has worked so hard putting smiles on your faces (and margaritas in your glasses). We’re incredibly proud of the entire team, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to serve this community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A cool new concept is coming soon! And we can’t wait for you to hear about it in the coming weeks,” the statement continued. “We Love you, Lafayette! Thank you!”

The open-air restaurant will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for anyone who would like to visit one last time.

For more information visit the Tula Tacos website.