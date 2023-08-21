LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – DTA! will team up with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to kick-off the fall season on Friday with music by The Rouge Krewe.

Downtown Alive! will be starting their fall season on Friday, August 25 with free, live music at Parc Sans Souci. It runs from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Remember to leave ice chests at home and grab a drink from the beverage tent and food from vendors and downtown restaurants.

“We are excited to be kicking off the fall season of DTA! with a first of its kind partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that will be a great opportunity to connect campus to community by welcoming students to Downtown Lafayette and encouraging them to enjoy everything that the heart of our city has to offer,” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA.

It started back in 1983, it’s now considered Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series. DTA! celebrates music, culture, and downtown’s place as a welcoming, creative, diverse, and active city center. To commemorate the 40th anniversary, DLU is offering limited edition versions of the 1983 original DTA! poster design on t-shirts, posters, and stickers. All merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA! events.