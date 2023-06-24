LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– The second annual Pride Acadiana took place today in Downtown Lafayette.

Pride Acadiana featured vendors, performers and a parade during the celebrations today. People filled the streets to share their love.

Hosted by Acadiana Queer Collective, Pride Acadiana’s second annual event allowed the LGBTIQ+ community and allies a chance to come together to celebrate. People attending the festivities say having pride in Acadiana is something positive for the area.

“I’m glad they’re having it means a lot to all of us I think it’s very positive,” said Danielle, a Pride Acadiana participant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Others like Brandon Sinegal and Valencia Goodly with First Horizon Bank say participating in pride is something new for them but representing equality was an amazing experience.

Sinegal says, “It was a really nice event. I love seeing all the beautiful colors and the parade was amazing and all the people support the LGBTIQ community. I really enjoyed it,” while Goodly says, “As part of First Horizon Bank we’re excited to be out here in participating in this event and it means everything because it’s equality for all and that’s what we represent.”

In addition to the parade, people supporting one another and everyone having a good time, food, music and performances kept everyone entertained. Vendors like Magnolia Love with Magnolia’s Playground say it’s nice getting the chance to be at pride, especially in Lafayette.

“It’s really nice to feel like everybody is fully accepting of all the things going on. Everyone is full of respect and love for each other. So, it’s really nice to see Lafayette being so open and inclusive when we’re so notorious for being conservative.”

Feeling seen, feeling included and sharing the love is what most people experienced during the 2nd annual Pride Acadiana celebration.