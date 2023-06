LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A downtown Lafayette bar and grill is set to close at the end of June.

Luna Bar & Grill will be closing at the end of June. The restaurant is currently located at 533 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette and has been in business since March of 2020.

Luna’s last day of business will be June 25. The restaurant will continue to operate its other locations in Downtown and South Lake Charles, according to KPEL.