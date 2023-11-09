LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud announced her resignation effective Dec. 20, just over five years since she first took the position.

Begnaud will be taking on the role of Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the state’s economic development authority that is regarded as one of the best in the nation.

In her role as CEO, Begnaud also served as the executive leader of DDA’s marketing arm, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, a membership-based organization tasked with marketing the district and ensuring vibrancy of the region’s core.

“It’s never easy to leave your dream job, particularly when it serves the heart of a community you have loved all your life,” Begnaud said. “I am incredibly proud of how far downtown has come in five years. I’m so grateful for this experience and excited for the next leader to step into a highly effective, aspirational organization with a dynamic team that has been focused on reaching the next level of economic opportunity for the heart of the region.”

“Through her timeless dedication to the DDA and to Lafayette, Anita has been a catalyst that propelled enrichment and growth in downtown Lafayette. She has elevated the significance of DDA to ally in economic growth and development,” said DDA Chairman, Miles Matt. “Our next leader must take this now elevated role to further fulfill our expectations, with our present goals of securing a full-service hotel, attracting greater residential investment and connecting our historic neighborhoods and our University. A heartfelt community thanks goes out to Anita and we wish her well on the next chapter of her career.”

An interim CEO will be named prior to Begnaud’s departure next month, and a national search for a permanent replacement will be initiated in the coming days.

