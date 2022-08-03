LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Alive returns in September with a lineup that highlights local, diverse talent.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced its 2022 Fall Downtown Alive (DTA) and Bach Lunch lineup. The event will begin Friday, September 2 and includes diverse artists from around Acadiana. All events will take place in Parc Sans Souci.

DTA and Bach Lunch will launch the first Friday of September and provide free, family-friendly concerts through October. DTA acts will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and the headliner will finish at 9 p.m.

Bach Lunch will take place Fridays during lunchtime with local food vendors and live music.

Downtown Alive!

Friday, September 2- The Revelers + The Magnalites

Friday, September 9- Chris Ardoin + Wayne & the Same Ol’ Two Step

Friday, September 23- Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

Bach Lunch