LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Alive on March 24 has been rescheduled due to the threat of severe weather.

According to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited Events Manager Dawn Stoot, tomorrow’s Downtown Alive has been rescheduled for May 5.

“The safety of our bands, vendors, staff, and audience is of the utmost importance to our team. We are looking forward to partying with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas + Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers at Downtown Alive! on Cinco de Mayo!”

