LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and University of Louisiana Lafayette have announced the fall music lineup for Downtown Alive!

Thei first headliner for the fall lineup is The Rouge Krewe, on Aug. 25.

This fall will wrap up 40 years of Downtown Alive, with notable performances by Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Bonsoir Catin, Tommy McLain featuring CC Adcock & special guests with Jon Cleary and Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars with special guests.

Downtown Alive! is free to the public and DLU encourages the entire community to enjoy free, live music. Please leave ice chests at home and help support local businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Music starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. Performances will be held at Parc Sans Souci with exception of the Sept. 29 performances at Parc International.

Fall 2023 DTA! Lineup