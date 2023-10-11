LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Drivers using the interchange of I-10 and I-49 in Lafayette may want to allow some extra time for their trip Monday night.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the I-10 westbound exit ramp to I-49/Evangeline Thruway at Exit 103A, as well as the I-49 northbound entrance ramp to I-10 westbound at Exit 1B will be closed beginning Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Both ramps will remained closed while construction is being performed at the I-10 and I-49 exit and entrance ramps.

The ramp closures are necessary to allow crews to perform asphalt pavement patching operations, DOTD said.

Motorists traveling on I-10 westbound will only be able to access Evangeline Thruway via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-10 westbound to Exit 101 (La. 182/University Ave.), and then turning around and taking I-10 eastbound back to Exit 103A.

Motorists traveling north on I-49 will only be able to access I-10 westbound via the posted detour route, which includes continuing on I-49 northbound to Exit 1C (Pont Des Mouton Rd), turning around, and then taking I-49 southbound back to I-10 westbound on ramp.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the westbound entrance and exit ramps at Exit 103A.

Detour routes will be posted during the ramp closure periods. There will be no vehicle width restrictions with this work.

DOTD asks you to please drive with caution through the construction sit and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

