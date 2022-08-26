LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a roundabout project at the intersection of LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) and Mills St. in Lafayette Parish.

DOTD said that the $3.1 million project will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 6. Work will take place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project will replace the current four-way stop intersection and install subsurface drainage.

Temporary detour roads will be constructed for LA 98 and the south portion of the intersection on Mills St.

DOTD said that drivers should expect delays and drive with caution.