LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a $136.52 million project to construct a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90.

The future I-49 South project will consist of a new interchange at LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy) and U.S. Highway 90 and is designed to improve infrastructure and enhance safety.

DOTD also said that the project will consist of:

Fully access controlled grade-separated interchange

Six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery

Widening U.S. Highway 90 to six lanes

One-way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads

U-Turn lanes

Widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery

New drainage structures

The work is estimated to take place Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is estimated to be completed by the spring of 2026.

Intermittent nighttime lane closures will be required to perform some of the work and DOTD advises drivers to anticipate delays at those times.

DOTD also reminds drivers to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information visit the DOTD website.