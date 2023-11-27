LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The holiday season brings lots of joy – but it can also be one of the most dangerous and deadly times of year when it comes to devastating house fires. That’s why the Lafayette Fire Department is spreading life-saving do’s and don’ts of electrical fire prevention.

It’s that time of year where holiday decorations go up, but electrical fires can cause homes to burn down.

Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department says electrical fires around this time of year tend to increase due to overloaded electrical outlets. Trahan says electrical overloads can happen from small extension cords being used for multiple electrical sources and advises against using them long term.

“Do not use extension cords, particularly any new lightweight extension cords,” Trahan said. “They’re not they’re not there for a permanent use as temporary use only don’t overload.”

He says a better alternative for multiple plug-ins is a surge protector.

“If you have a surge protector, you know, make sure you just plug in the right appliance in,” Trahan said. “These small appliances which should be used inside the surge protector, even extension cords, you should not utilize them for window units.”

He says another way to prevent an electrical fire is by being proactive in getting all outlets checked by a professional.

“The main thing is not overloading it,” Trahan said. “If you have any bad outlets inside your home, have a qualified electrician, go out and inspect it and perhaps change it out.”

Trahan says other tips to be aware of in preventing fires and protecting your home are not using ovens as way to heat your house and, of course, making sure you have a working smoke detector.

