UPDATE, 9:00 P.M.: Lafayette Police have arrested Leah Bob, 32 of Lafayette. Bob was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting Monday evening in Lafayette leaves one person in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 12th Street just after 5 p.m. on Monday. An investigation found a domestic fight led to one of the individuals pulling a gun and several shots were fired. The male victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and more information will be provided as it becomes available.