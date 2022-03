LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to a disturbance between family members shortly before midnight last night in the 100 block of Ambroise St. When officers arrived on the scene, there was one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He is now listed in stable condition at the hospital. Pamela Joiner, 56, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder following the shooting, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew J. Benoit.

The investigation is ongoing.