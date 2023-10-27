LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pet was rescued by neighbors as a fire raged in its family’s home Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 800 block of South Michot Road at 4:47 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors called 911 to report smoke coming from the garage of the home, which was soon engulfed in flames.

Knowing the owners had a dog inside, two neighbors entered the home and rescued the dog, officials said. The owners were not home at the time of the fire.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene, where first responders found the roof of the dwelling in flames. Firefighters battled the approximately 3,000 sq. ft. home for almost an hour before getting the fire under control, authorities said.

There were no injuries.

Fire officials said the fire originated inside the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.