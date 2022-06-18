(KLFY) – This timeline shows everything we currently know about Ella Goodie’s disappearance, involvement of persons of interest and search efforts to find her.

March 9, 2022

Ella Goodie, 33 of Scott is last seen by her family. The family says she was a contract driver and was picking up a passenger to be taken to Houston. Goodie is described as a black female, 5’3″, weighing approximately 168 lbs. She is last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. She was driving a 2012 Audi Q5 with the license plate number NRN6551.

Scott Police say her vehicle was seen on I-10 heading toward Texas. 12 hours later, traffic cameras show her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

March 10, 2022

Goodie’s vehicle is spotted back in Texas, North of Dallas.

March 16, 2022

Brandon Fransico, 36 of Mansura, LA is named as a person of interest in the case. He is believed to have been the last person in contact with Goodie before she went missing.

March 18, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and United State Marshals Service become involved in Goodie’s case. At the same time, friends and family of Goodie meet in Iowa, LA (the last place Goodie’s phone was pinged) to begin searching for her.

March 19, 2022

A Lafayette organization, The Village 337, joins in the search for Goodie.

March 25, 2022

Brandon Francisco is arrested near St. Joseph, Missouri by U.S. Marshals on a warrant out of Rapides Parish for failing to appear in court the day that Goodie was last seen. Marshals had received a tip on his whereabouts and pulled him over. Francisco initially tried resisting arrest, but he was ultimately taken into custody. He is being held without bail in the Buchanan County Jail.

March 29, 2022

Brandon Francisco fights attempts to be extradited back to Louisiana from Missouri, according to Buchanan County Court officials. He asked to be appointed a public defender to fight extradition, the judge denied the bond.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger confirms that while Goodie had been a Lyft driver, she had been suspended from the contract driving job at the time of her disappearance, meaning if she did drive someone to Houston, it was not specifically for Lyft.

March 30, 2022

Social media posts that could aid the search are encouraged to be sent to Scott Police.

Reports on Brandon Francisco show a 2003 conviction of possession of a stolen firearm, conviction for statutory rape and attempted second-degree murder in 2008. Later in 2018, he was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery, unlawful use of a movable, and obstruction of justice. He was set to appear in court for these charges the day Ella Goodie went missing, though he failed to show up.

April 1, 2022

The St. Joseph Police Department finds Goodie’s car in St. Joseph, Missouri.

April 4, 2022

Brandon Francisco is denied bond a second time.

April 6, 2022

Brandon Francisco is extradited back to Rapides Parish in Louisiana.The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office filed two motions in Francisco’s attempted murder case. One motion is to revoke bond, the other is a motion to get the trial he skipped out on going again.

April 19, 2022

Louisiana State Police confirm multiple agencies are involved in a search near Iowa, LA (the last place Goodie’s phone was pinged). The area is a 50-mile radius. Louisiana State Police, LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Class Kids National Search Organization are helping with the search.

May 3, 2022

Louisiana State Police say they are now investigating the disappearance of Ella Goodie as a homicide. State Police say based on the information they have gathered during their investigation they now believe Goodie may have been killed.

May 20, 2022

A vigil is held in Lafayette for Ella Goodie.

June 9, 2022

Marks exactly 3 months since Ella Goodie has been missing.

If you have any information about Ella Goodie’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194 or submit a tip at lsp.org.