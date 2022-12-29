LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Authorities say two dogs were killed in a camper fire Thursday on Killdee Lane in Lafayette parish.

The camper was being used as a permanent resident by a 58-year-old disabled male, Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

He said the man was sleeping and suddenly alerted by his dog barking and a loud sound.

When he woke up, Trahan said, he found an electrical receptacle on fire in the living area.

The occupant was able to exit the camper along with one of his 3 dogs.

Two other dogs perished in the fire, Trahan said.

He said firefighters confirmed the fire originated in the electrical receptacle and said an overloaded electrical receptacle led to an electrical malfunction.

The fire was ruled an accident.