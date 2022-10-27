LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial for all the unclaimed bodies at morgues in Lafayette Parish.

The mass will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day), at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Men, women, and children, from throughout Lafayette Parish who have died over the past year, and whose bodies have gone unclaimed, will be celebrated during this Mass which will be followed by a burial.

The mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ, the diocese said.

The public is invited to attend.