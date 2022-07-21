LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Developers have purchased land near the Acadiana Mall for $3 million and plan for a large residential development.

The Advocate has reported that Robert and Jordan Daigle has purchased 21 acres along Ridge Rd. and another 19 acres of land along Target Loop.

The project is still in its early phases, but the goal of the development is to provide nearly 200 homes for purchase and rent. Walking trails, a dog park, a fitness center, and a pickleball court are also in the development plans.

The purchase of the land near Acadiana Mall and the development plans come as part of the 400 retail properties planned for Lafayette and surrounding areas.

According to the Daigles, residents can expect to see construction for the new development later this year, as the hopes are to have the project completed by next summer.