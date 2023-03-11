CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A dessert shop in Carencro is closing its doors after five years in business.

Smallcakes, located at 107 Hector Connoly Rd. in Carencro, made the following announcement on Facebook:

“Smallcakes Carencro wants to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers for the support you’ve given us the past five years. Due to the change in economy and higher prices of supplies, we have decided to close our doors.”

Smallcakes, which offers a variety of cupcakes and ice cream, also said in the Facebook post that they will remain open for the rest of the week and possibly some of next week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We will continue to have specialty flavors every day, but our signature flavors will be limited. Again, thank you for the love and support,” the post said.

The post continued, “If anyone is interested in the Smallcakes license and/or equipment, you may email smallcakescarencro@gmail.com.”