LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a body was found inside a vehicle that was linked to a missing Lafayette persons investigation.

Police said a body was found inside a vehicle at Super Lucky Louie’s truck stop on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office found the body around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 190.

According to police, “Upon arrival, deputies determined the vehicle in question was linked to a missing persons investigation being conducted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators are still working to figure out the name of the person. It is not known how they died at this time.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together on this investigation.

If you have any information that could help, please call detectives at 225-343-9234.