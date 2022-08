LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The David Trosclair Memorial Scholarship Fund will celebrate its 12th anniversary vacationing for scholarship kickoff event Wednesday, August 31 @ 5:30 p.m. at Legends on Bertrand.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, please contact Carol Trosclair at (337)255-8155 and she will hand-deliver tickets to you or you can email Carol, carol8155@cox-internet.com