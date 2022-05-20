LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A new principal has been named for David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy as former Principal Jeff Debetaz retires.

Alex Melton steps into the position with 24 years of experience in education as a teacher, dean of students, coach, assistant principal, and principal. Most recently, he served as the principal of Early College Academy since 2017.

Prior to becoming the principal at ECA, Melton was an assistant principal at David Thibodaux STEM for five years.

“Mr. Melton has a proven and successful professional record during his time spent at ECA and I am thrilled that he is able to return to David Thibodaux STEM as the new principal,” Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) Superintendent Trosclair said.

During Melton’s time at ECA, it was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, a National ESEA Distinguished School, and ranked as the number one school in the state of Louisiana.

Melton earned his bachelor’s degree and master of education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

LPSS also congratulated Jeff Debetaz on his retirement from LPSS in a press release.