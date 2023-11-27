LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — From the elevated driving ranges of TopGolf to the fun-filled action of Dave & Buster’s, big developments are bringing excitement and growth here to Lafayette.

Dave & Buster’s celebrated its grand opening on Monday, the latest addition to an expanding shopping center on Ambassador Caffery that also hosts thriving businesses such as Small’s Sliders and soon a new TopGolf.

Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, said the opening is significant.

“Not only do we welcome Dave & Buster’s for the wonderful food and the fun but for the entrepreneurial spirit in Lafayette, Louisiana, a community known for its entrepreneurial spirit,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell and Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana, say businesses like these making their way into the Hub City will lead to growth as more people travel to experience the fun for themselves.

“This will draw people from all over our region that will come here for the entertainment, for the food, for the fun, for the family, for the fellowship,” Wayman said. “It’s going to be a great thing.”

in addition to bringing new visitors into Lafayette, Mitchell and Wayman say these businesses will also get people to stay, providing both top-of-the-line entertainment and hundreds of jobs in the city.

“As we work to seek to attract and retain our young adults, what better way to do it then to add a venue,” Mitchell said.

With the next big grand opening for TopGolf planned for mid-December and more land already being prepped for new developments, there are clearly no signs of slowing down anytime soon in Lafayette.

“In Lafayette, to make Lafayette a place where people want to work live and play,” Wayman said. “This is a great, great compliment to our quality of place and quality of life. We are so excited to have them here.”

