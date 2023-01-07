LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Back in June 2022, KLFY reported that Dave & Buster’s filed a permit to build in Lafayette. Now, the business has officially purchased the land.

The location of the new Dave’s & Buster’s will be in the Ambassador Town Center at 201 Spring Farm Road, across from Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s hospital.

The business purchased over five acres for just over $3 million, according to The Advocate, and will be the second Dave & Busters location in Louisiana.

Dave & Buster’s first opened in 1982, with its first location in Dallas, Tx. According to their website, the business now has over 140 locations and each store “has most state-of-the-art games than ever, more mouth-watering menu items and the most innovative drinks anywhere.”

This is the latest business to have plans of opening in the Ambassador Town Center, with Jet Coffee and Jersey Mikes also announcing their plans to build in the area.