LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dave & Buster’s is set to open its first location in Lafayette on Nov. 27, and is now looking to hire 160 people to join its team.

Located at 201 Spring Farm Road, the new 22,000 square-foot restaurant will include over 100 arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot high-definition TV screen.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Lafayette,” says General Manager Jeremy Lynch. “As Lafayette’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”

Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

