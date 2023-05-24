LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A trial date has been set for Ian Howard, the man charged with the murder of a Lafayette Police Officer and attempted murder of three others in Oct. 2017.

The judge set Ian Howard’s trial date on March 1, 2024 for him to face first-degree murder charges.

The shooting happened at the Big Boy Convenience Store on Moss Street in North Lafayette. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Howard was originally declared not competent to stand trial, but that declaration was reversed when a judge ruled Howard was competent to stand trial.