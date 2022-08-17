LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With road construction on I-10 from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge finally being finished, the Louisiana Department of Transportations and Development (DOTD) will be shutting down operations for the roadside motor assistance patrol.

DOTD Public Information Officer, Diedra Drulliet, said the patrol helped the flow of traffic. “Helping move any broken down vehicles from that main travel lane over to a safe area on the side of the road or if someone had a flat tire”, she said. “Anything that could possibly happen out there that could create a back up the flow of traffic, the motor assistance patrol helped provide that service for us.”

Druillet said the department is looking to find a way to continue the road side assistance plan because of how reliable the program was for travelers.

“We do see a need for that service here in the area.” She said, “We did seek out other opportunities for some call sharing to help continue the service this service but we were unable to be successful in those matters at this moment.”

The motor assistance patrol ending may be a burden for interstate travelers, so Druillet gave people advice who may break down or need car help on the interstate moving forward.

She said the department encourages those in need of assistance to contact other motor assistance services available that are out there. “If someone needs emergency help, if they need to reach out to local law enforcement or anyone like that, then they can go with those avenues as well,” she advised.