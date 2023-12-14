LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A cyclist was killed in a major traffic accident on I-49, according to Lafayette Police Department.
LPD said they responded to around 6:48 p.m. Thursday to a major traffic crash on I-49 Northeast Frontage Road involving a vehicle and a cyclist. Upon arrival, officers said a male cyclist was dead on the scene.
Officials said an investigation revealed that both the cyclist and vehicle were traveling northbound on the 3000 Block I-49 Northeast Frontage Road, when the vehicle struck the cyclist.
I-49 Northeast Frontage Road was completely closed to traffic from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road. That was cleard at approximately 11 p.m. Thuirsday, and traffic is fowing normally.
Updates will be provided as more information is available.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any potential information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.
