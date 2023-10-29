CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A cyclist involved in a hit and run Friday in Carencro was found Saturday morning in critical condition, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., on I-49 Frontage Road, just south of Francois Drive in Carencro.
A motorist discovered the cyclist Saturday morning. The cyclist, who has yet to be identified, is now in the hospital in critical condition.
Anderson said authorities have located the driver of the vehicle in the incident. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.
Latest Posts
- Cyclist involved in Carencro hit and run found next day in critical condition
- One dead following shooting in Lafayette Sunday
- UAW escalates strike against GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis, Ford
- List of places not to take a woman on a first date is going viral
- Saints beat Colts 38-27 on the road