CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A cyclist involved in a hit and run Friday in Carencro was found Saturday morning in critical condition, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., on I-49 Frontage Road, just south of Francois Drive in Carencro.

A motorist discovered the cyclist Saturday morning. The cyclist, who has yet to be identified, is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Anderson said authorities have located the driver of the vehicle in the incident. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

