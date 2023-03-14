BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Saturday afternoon inside the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Broussard was business as usual, until a fight broke out.

Jude Peltier of Cecilia says he was there with about 30 people including children from a youth baseball team.

“All of a sudden we hear like a loud commotion, like tables and chairs starting to move and I am thinking we got 30 some kids and they are playing around, they are just being kids and all of sudden my mother-in-law screams a gun get down.”

Peltrie says that’s when everyone hit the floor and says his group sought shelter under the table.

“I grabbed my 3-year-old son and my 10-year-old son and some of the other players and pretty much got on top of them.”

When the commotion settled down, Peltrie says he popped his head up to see if it was all-clear but says it wasn’t.

“I saw a guy through the window walking outside with a gun. I an assuming to encounter the other guy that was involved.”

Before he knew it, Peltrie says, he and his group were told to go into the kitchen.

“We made our way into the kitchen and only few followed. Some peoppe just went outside to get away from the whole situation.”

Broussard Police have arrested Latavian Locks, 26 of New Iberia for illegal carrying of a firearm and terrorizing.

Afterward police arrived, Peltrie said he checked around to make sure everybody was accounted for and okay.