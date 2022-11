CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Crowley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Gregory Roy, 17, was last seen on Oct. 28 around 12:42 p.m. on West 12th Street in Crowley, according to Crowley Police.

Courtesy of Crowley Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crowley Police at (337) 783-1234.