LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – News 10 is learning more about the gunman who killed three people in a murder-suicide on Tuesday.

Kawanna Felix, 43, was one of three people authorities say Andres Jamal Felix, 36, killed before turning the gun on himself. News 10 obtained court records of Felix’s criminal history, which gives insight into his past and his relationship with one of the victims.

Kawanna Felix was the ex-wife of the shooter, Andres Felix, according to those close to her.

His criminal record shows a pattern of domestic abuse with Kawanna.

“With domestic violence, it’s bad, and it’s real,” Kawanna’s coworker, Geraldlyn Hudson, said.

Hudson told News 10 that Kawanna came into work late Tuesday and that she was worried, as her ex-husband, Andres, told her he wanted to kill himself.

“When she found out the news that he had killed the first guy, Ross, she just immediately left. She said, ‘I have to go,'” Hudson said.

“The last words I told her was, ‘Don’t go home.’ I said, ‘Take your kids, and go somewhere with your kids.’ She told me, she said, ‘I’m not going home. I’m going to go get a room for me and my kids.’ Maybe an hour and a half later, I get a phone call saying that she got shot.”

Kawanna was the last person Felix killed before killing himself.

His criminal record shows not only a past of domestic abuse charges, but over a dozen drug charges and an attempted murder charge.

The 36-year-old’s criminal history began when he was only 21, in 2007. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The next year in 2008, he was charged with domestic abuse battery and simple battery against Kawanna. In 2011, he was charged with armed robbery.

Four years later, he faced drug charges and a charge of aggravated flight from an officer. Later in 2017, he pled guilty to domestic abuse battery, second offense. The victim listed in court records was Kawanna Felix, his ex-wife.

“Get somebody involved. A family member, a counselor, police officers, get somebody involved. Let somebody know what’s going on. If you’re being abused, and you’re in that type of relationship, get somebody involved before something like this happens again,” Hudson said.