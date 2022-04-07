An earlier version of this story stated that the plane was readying for takeoff when it experienced mechanical issues, but the plane was actually landing. This story has been updated with more accurate information.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Regional Airport was temporarily shut down this morning after a small plane experienced landing gear issues, according to a press release.

A small four-seat plane was landing at the airport when it experienced mechanical issues with the landing gear, causing it to have a rough landing. There were no injuries reported for the pilot or the one passenger on board.

The accident caused a temporary closure of the runway and shutdown of all flights arriving and departing LFT until the plane is cleared.

Passengers should check with their airlines to check the status of their flights.