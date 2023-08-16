LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’ve ever been to a Buc-ee’s location, the unique branded products available at the giant, Texas-based convenience store/gas station/phenomenon probably left an impression.

While the chain has yet to land in Louisiana, their snacks are now available in Acadiana thanks to a local business called Geaux Snac.

Located at 1507 Kaliste Saloom Road, inside the Piece of Cake Lafayette Bakery, Geaux Snac stocks such Buc-ee’s favorites as Beaver Nuggets and beef jerky, according to the business’s Facebook page.

If you have personal favorite they don’t have in stock, Geaux Snac is taking requests over Facebook.

Buc-ee’s has 46 locations, mostly in Texas, and will open its first Louisiana location soon in Ruston. It will feature its usual Texas-sized footprint, with a travel center of more than 53,000 square feet and 120 gas pumps.