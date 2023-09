DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Traffic is backed up on I-10 near Duson due to a crash early this morning, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene on I-10 eastbound at the Duson exit to investigate a 3-vehicle crash, according to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

A crash on I-10 near the Duson exit involved 3 vehicles, officials said. Photo courtesy of Duson Police Chief Kip A. Judice

“One lane is blocked and there are no injuries,” Judice said.