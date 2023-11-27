LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A crash involving a dump truck near Lafayette Regional Airport leaves one person dead.

According to Lafayette Police, traffic Investigators are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a dump truck. The crash happened this morning around 9:23 a.m. when the driver of the dump truck veered off due to medical reasons while traveling in the construction zone at the airport.

The truck hit several trailers in that area and overturned before coming to a rest on its side. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until their family is notified.

This investigation is still ongoing.

