Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the roof, and located a fire at the back of the building.

The fire was found to be an accident started by an electrical malfunction.

Two civilians tried to put out the fire with extinguishers before firefighters arrived, and one was treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital while the other was treated on scene by firefighters.

Cowboy’s has minor fire and smoke damage throughout.

Cowboys is not open at this time.