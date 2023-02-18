LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Two Lafayette residents have been sentenced for possession of illegal drugs and a firearm.

Brian Broussard, 34, and Shalla Adams, 35, both of Lafayette were sentenced for possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Broussard was sentenced to 162 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Adams was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possession of an unregistered silencer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

These charges stem from a drug trafficking investigation in the Lafayette area, and with the assistance of local law enforcement, multiple search warrants were executed on May 12, 2021 on properties connected to Broussard and Adams, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During a search of the residences, agents discovered the following:

Romarm AK-47 style semiautomatic rife

Glock 9mm pistol

Taurus pistol

A silencer

Fentanyl

Other drug paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Broussard was stopped by law enforcement and was found to have a Glock pistol in his vehicle with a mechanical modification switch that allowed the firearm to be fully automatic.

During the search of Adams’ residence, agents located a Flock 9mm pistol with a fully loaded 31-round magazine and another fully loaded magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition. Agents also located a firearm silencer that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Broussard pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2022 and Adams pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspection Service,

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and Lafayette Police

Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.