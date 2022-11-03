LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Home Team Tour, featuring country star Thomas Rhett will stop in Lafayette in 2023.

Thomas Rhett, with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will take the stage at the Cajundome on June 16, 2023.

Rhett is known for smash hits like Make Me Wanna, Some People Do, and Marry Me. Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Rhett has received numerous Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and iHeartRadio Music Awards, as well as several Grammy nominations.

In 2016 Rhett won top country song, song of the year and single record of the year for his hit Die a Happy Man. In 2019 and 2021, Rhett won the Academy of Country Music Awards’ male artist of the year.

For more information about Rhett visit his website.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Nov. 11 and can be purchased here.

More information can be found on the Cajundome website.