(KLFY)– A more than $21 million project is underway to help with potholes and cracking on Evangeline Thruway.

Some of the work will include concrete pavement patching on the roadway, installing handicap ramps, joint sealing and more. Construction will take place from Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Deidra Druilhet with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said the project is the first phase of the Thruway being remodeled.

“If you’ve traveled the Thruway you just know how rough that ride can be right now so for us this is an interim project to go ahead and do some interim work that will help to basically smooth over the ride until we do a full complete remake of the roadway”, Druilhet said.

Druilhet advises drivers to pay attention to speed signs.

“Oftentimes you may have motorists that will kind of shoot down the Thruway even with the stoplights that we had in place, but regardless of the roadway condition we do encourage motorists to abide by those speed limits,” Druilhet said.

Druilhet wants drivers to be cautious of lane closures, and said the lane closures will last until next spring.

“Those lane closures have actually already started,” Druilhet said. “They started around mid-November, and they’re going to continue on until about spring of 2024.”

The project is slated to be completed in the spring of 2025.

