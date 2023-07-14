LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The intersection of two major roadways in Lafayette will be disrupted due to construction in the evenings next week, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD has announced that the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street will have intermittent lane closures nightly beginning Sunday and running until Friday, July 21.

The closures, which also include the stretch of Johnston Street from Goudchaux Drive to Ridge Road, are scheduled for the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., weather permitting.

At certain times during these operations, crossing Johnston Street on Ambassador Caffery Parkway as well as left turns onto Johnston Street will be prohibited. Drivers will be required to turn right onto Johnston Street, DOTD said.

This closure is necessary for milling and asphalt operations at the intersection. Emergency vehicles will have access to these areas.