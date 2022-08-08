LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (LA-03) announced that he has received the endorsement for re-election from the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

President Trump’s statement reads:

Cogressman Clay Higgins is a fantastic Representative for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District! A former Law Enforcment Officer and U.S. Army Veteran, Clay if fighting to Uphold the Rule of Law, Secure our Boarder, and Stop Deadly Opiods from Stealing American Lives. Clay Strongly Supports our Great Military and Vets, Defends our Second Amendment, and Champions Energy Independence. Clay Higgins is an Ameria First Warrior, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement! President Donald Trump

Congressman Higgins responded to the endorsement and said that he is honored to receive President Trump’s support.